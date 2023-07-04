Gunmen kill 60-yr-old woman in Delta after N1m ransom

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI— Gunmen have kidnapped and killed a 60-year-old woman, identified as Ebikabo-ere Oyas Officer at Tamigbe Town in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, after collecting N1 million ransom.

The kidnappers shot her on the head, thereby throwing residents, family, friends and business associates into mourning.

Ebikabo-ere was kidnapped around 11p.m., last Wednesday, but family members found her remains on Sunday.

According to a source, the gunmen attacked Ebikabo-ere at Tamigbe community, took all her money, and kidnapped her.

The source added that Ebikabo-ere’s corpse was found between Beautiful Gate and Foutorugbene Road, near home town, Tamigbe.

It was gathered that the family of the victim had paid N1 million as ransom before finding her lifeless body.

“Too bad after collecting N1 million ransom from the family, they still killed the woman. God of vengeance will do his best,” the source stated.

The source added that Ebikabo-ere was a businesswoman, who had the largest provision store in the community, a mother of four, wife to Mr. Oyas Officer.

At press time, family members were grieving and not willing to talk on the incident.