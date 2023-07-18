Gunmen kill 6 in Benue communities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than six persons have been killed by gunmen in Igba-Ukyor and Tse Baka communities of Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the armed men stormed the communities on motorbikes, Sunday night, at 8, shooting sporadically and killing anyone they caught up with.

The source, said: “They rode on motorbikes from one village to the other. Igba Ukyor community was the first place they attacked. They killed five persons there and after that they moved to nearby Tse Baka where they also killed one other person.

“The strange attack created pandemonium in the communities, people fled their homes for fear of being killed. Some of them ran into the bush last night to hide only to return this morning.”

The state Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, who hails from Ushongo council confirmed the development.

Iortyom said: “Finding available to me indicates that gunmen riding on Bajaj motorcycles stormed Igba-Ukyor settlement area of Daav, Ikóv Council Ward of Ushongo council at 8p.m., on Sunday and shot indiscriminately with automatic firearms, killing five persons on the spot.

“They were said to have proceeded to Tse Baka, which is a nearby settlement and killed one person. Information regarding their identity and motives is yet to be ascertained.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive details of the development.