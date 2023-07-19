Gunmen attack Enugu Police station, cart away arms

By Dennis Agbo

Gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, attacked Isi-Uzo Divisional police station in Ikem, Enugu State, and allegedly carted away arms and ammunition.

Sources from Isi-Uzo narrated that the assailants stormed the unfenced police station at 2a.m., yesterdy, in a Toyota Sienna bus, shouting “release Nnamdi Kanu,” “No Nnamdi Kanu, no peace.”

“They came through Eha-Amufu and left through the same axis but it’s not possible they got to Eha-Amufu township or crossed to Nkalagu, otherwise, they would have been encountered by the soldiers in that area. It’s possible they went through Aguamede to Benue State,” the source said.

It was further gathered that a policeman on night duty at the police station was shot but was not killed.

The divisional police station had in the past been attacked by armed robbers, who terrorised banks at Ikem and Eha-Amufu, leading to closure of banks in the area for over 10 years now.

The porious divisional police station is the only one in the whole of Isi-Uzo LGA with the closest at Obollo-Afor, a 30 kilometers distance.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe failed to pick calls or respond to messages sent to him for his confirmation of the incident.