Gully threatens access to Makurdi federal university

The expanding gully.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi located in the outskirts of the Benue State capital, is on the verge of being cut off from the rest of the town and country. The reason is not far to seek. A major gully caused by erosion is standing vengeful monster to deny access into and out of the institution, which was hitherto known as Federal University of Agriculture.

The rapidly deepening and spreading gully has already eaten deep into the road with not less than six kilometres of the access road substantially affected, notwithstanding the fact that the same portion had been rehabilitated by the immediate past administration.

At the same time, four culverts that serve as the drain points on the vital road, are at the verge of being washed away given the volume of flood water that runs through communities on that axis and the resultant effect on the concrete structures. Among the points seriously threatened by the gully are Ichwa, Mbawugwa, Anini and Antsah Akuya communities.

Findings by Arewa Voice indicate that the gully erosion is exacerbated by the volume of flood water that runs through the various communities on that stretch of road whenever it rains before it empties into River Benue.

At Ichwa community near the Federal Housing Authority where a culvert had already collapsed, it was learnt that several vehicular accidents had been recorded at the gully site.

A resident of community and commercial motorcycle operator, Mr. Philip Ayem, lamented that youths of the area had tried unsuccessfully to control the volume of water that runs through the community whenever it rains in order mitigate its impact on the community and the failed culvert.

Ayem said: “All our efforts have not yielded any tangible result. The erosion is eating up the culvert and creating big gullies on both ends of the culvert and if nothing is done urgently the road will be divided into two and what that means is that visitors, staff and students of the JS Tarka university will not be able to access the institution.

“You will recall that the same thing happened some years ago during the administration of the then Governor Gabriel Suswam when a heavy downpour swept off one of the large culverts on the down side of Ichwa community and people were trapped depending on the side of the road they were at the time of the incident. We may witness a similar situation this year if something urgent is not done to save the road before the rains come in full,” he said.

Continuing, he added: “At Mbawugwa village close to the Special Science Senior School, North Bank where one of the gullies has eaten up part of the road, an elder in the area, Julius Ugber, appealed to the authorities to urgently do something to check further collapse of the road.

“We just discovered that part of the soil underneath the road has been washed off and many road users who are not aware of the development may end up in the gully because warning signs have not been erected to caution road users of the danger.”

A student of the institution, who simply identified himself as Mnlaa, said they were worried about the condition of the road and that if nothing was done quickly to check the erosion menace, the university might be cut off from the rest of Makurdi town before the end of the year.

While pleading with the state government to urgently intervene to save the people the trauma of the impending disaster, Mnlaa said: “We urge the governor to take immediate action on this road because it would be an embarrassing situation for the government and people of the state if the only road leading to this Federal university is washed off and the student and staff of the institution are not able to access the school.”

On his part, a commercial bus driver, Mr. James Iwere, who claimed he had been plying the road for over eight years, said: “The gully erosion and state of the SBS junction-Uniagric Road, have made driving to and from the university very difficult. This is because there are points you must have to wait for vehicles coming from the opposite direction to drive pass a narrowed portion of the road so that the vehicles will not go sliding into the gullies.

“That tells you why there is an urgent need to have the gully sites reclaimed because the situation might get worse due to the kind of flood water that runs through the communities whenever it rains,” he said