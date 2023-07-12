Guber polls: Prepare your handover note, Group tells Diri

Diri

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A group styled New Generation Leaders of Bayelsa state, has called on Governor Douye Diri led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government in the state to begin the preparation of their handover notes as they have lost touch with the people of the state.

According to the group, no amount of propaganda or sponsored litigations against the opposition will save the PDP from defeat in the November 11 governorship elections in the state.

The Director General of the New Generation Leaders of Bayelsa State, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, in a statement in Yenagoa yesterday, regretted that the current status of Bayelsa State under the present administration is bedeviled with poverty, untold hardship and massive unemployment.

Kemepadei said: “Governor Douye Diri and the “Prosperity” led government has lost touch with the people of Bayelsa State as the government cannot boast of massive youths and women empowerment within its “Prosperity” christened administration, even amongst its political appointees.

“Political appointees and commissioners under this administration have practically become beggars in a supposed prosperity government and their ministries are moribund.

“We advise the PDP government to begin the preparation of their handover notes as no amount of propaganda or sponsored litigations will save them from defeat.”

He noted that the ticket of Chief Timipre Sylva and Joshua Maciver of the All Progressives Congress, APC, currently enjoys massive support from Bayelsans despite futile efforts of the PDP-led state government to employ propaganda and sponsored litigations.

“Sylva/Maciver are known as human capacity builders in areas of wealth creation and infrastructural development in Bayelsa State, and we encourage Bayelsans to remain hopeful and strong as the Sylva/Maclver tickets will address the prevailing political failure and massive hunger meted on the people of the state” Kemepadei stated.