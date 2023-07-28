Guber polls: PDP unveils 363 member campaign team for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo

John Alechenu, Abuja

Ahead of the upcoming Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has set up a 363 member strong campaign council to coordinate its campaign in the three states.

A document which was signed and released by party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, showed that the team for Bayelsa State has the highest number of party leaders with 122.

This was closely followed by Imo with 121 members and Kogi wirh 120. Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu is to chair the committee in charge of Bayelsa State, he is to be assisted by Chenedu Nwoko, as Deputy Chairman.

Other party leaders nominated to serve on his team include: Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP’s Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja and former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, among others.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke is to chair the campaign committee for the Kogi State election.

To assist him in carrying out the task are: Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, who is to serve as Depty Chairman. Other members of the committee include: Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, former Senate President, David Mark, former PDP National Chairman, Ahmadu Ali among others.

Zamfara State Governor, Lawal Dauda, was chosen to lead the campaign for the Imo State election. His Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Umo Eno, was picked as Depty Chairman while other members of the committee include: former Senate President and Ag. Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wagbara.

Others include: former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Sen. Sam Egwu, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Chief Achike Udenwa and Governor Peter Mba, of Enugu State among others.

Baring any last minute change, the committees will be inaugurated on Wednesday, August 2, at the National Executive Committee Hall, at the National Secretariat.