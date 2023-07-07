Guber Election: Why Kogi Govt is afraid of me – SDP candidate, Ajaka

…alleges Gov. Bello ordered traditional ruler not to receive him on courtesy visit

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) for the Kogi November 11 guber election, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has said that his strength in winning the election lies in the massive support of the electorate across the state for his candidacy.

This is just as he expressed optimism in the INEC, Security Agencies and all stakeholders in exercising professionalism in the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election.

The SDP candidate made the disclosure on Thursday when he addressed his crowd of supporters from all parts of the state who converged in Idah, headquarters of Idah, Local Government Area of the state.

While assuring of his holistic agenda for the people of the state, he said his aspiration to govern Kogi is to see a better state where citizens would be proud of their government.

He lamented that the state government, concerned about his rising profile among the electorates, is bent on stopping him from the race, insisting that he was far from enjoying a level playing ground since the kick off of the electioneering process.

According to him, “The state has not accorded me a level playing ground like others. Their (government) calculations and projections are to create bottleneck in the wheel of my success.”

He however admitted his confidence in INEC and security agencies in being professional in exercising their responsibilities, adding that all things being equal and with the massive support of voters, he has become a candidate to beat.

“I have an agenda for the state which is holistic and not sectional. My desire is to see our state better than what it is now. Although, there are mounting challenges – from the poor situation of civil servants, poor infrastructures – we are out to correct them, to make the state what it ought to be with her God given endowments and these are the reasons that I offered myself for the race.

“My manifesto is explicit on what we intend to achieve for the state. My seven-point agenda will be vigorously pursued if elected and I’m confident that with their massive votes we are going to achieve our aims.

“But we are not comfortable with the action of the state government against me. This morning, a circular has been issued to traditional rulers not to receive me in their palaces, but I’m undaunted because I have infectious followers across the state, who whole heartedly accepted my candidature, making me a candidate to beat in this election, you can feel it from the pulse of the people and they know this and that is why they are scared of me.” He stated

He called on his supporters to remain within the ambit of the law, no matter the intimidation, harassment and not to act according to their provocations, “We are peace loving and law abiding people. I appeal to my supporters across the state not to be perturbed as the constitution guarranteed freedom of association and to move freely to campaign, and we are doing this with strict compliance with the law of the land.

“We are working with INEC to sensitise our people to collect their permanent Voters cards PVCs and to educate them on what is expected of them through out this electioneering period.” He assured.