Growing hardship threat to national security, experts warn

By Dickson Omobola

Experts in the security sector, on Friday, urged government at all levels to expedite actions in finding solutions to the hardship faced by Nigerians, saying it poses a huge threat to national security.

The experts, who spoke in Lagos at the maiden edition of International Security Officers’ Day, themed: ‘Men of Honour’ include the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams represented by Mr. Yinka Oguntimehin; Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa represented by CSP Joseph Shehu; and Brigadier General Larinde Olaoye (retd).

They insisted that the current realities in the country affects security, adding that in the face of a deteriorating economy, the welfare of service men and women are unencouraging and unattractive.

Speaking, Founder of OneData and Coordinator of Men of Honour, Mr. Wale Owoeye, said: “We must try to create a word not marred by fear and intimidation but where human rights and dignity is preserved. Security is a collective responsibility for all of us. It is said that there is dignity in labour, we acknowledge the efforts and sacrifices made by brave service men and women who have consistently dedicated their lives to protecting our nation. Their commitment, bravery and integrity to the cause of security deserves to be celebrated with the utmost reverence and appreciation.

“We come together to acknowledge our commitment to security and to recognise the valiant efforts of our service men and women in safeguarding the people, nation and the world at large. The security threat we face wears many faces like traditional threats from armed robbery, civil unrest and terrorism. As such, the meaning of security has evolved, demanding contemporary and unique responses.

“The theme serves as a charge to continuously recognise the pivotal role security plays in maintaining the peace, prosperity and harmony in Nigeria. The crux of our efforts lies in our firm belief that security is not a privilege of the elites but it should be accessible to all regardless of age, class, creed or gender.”