Group to Tinubu: Don’t appoint ex-govs with pending corruption cases as ministers

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Forum for Transparency and Accountability in Governance, a Nigerian advocacy group, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avoid appointing politicians with pending fraud allegations into his cabinet, specifically naming one former governor, and his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This comes as President Tinubu is due to submit the list of his Ministerial nominees to the 10th Senate, a process he has a statutory period of 60 days to complete.

According to a statement jointly signed by the group’s Convener, Dr Bala Musa Mustapha, Secretary General, Mr Nouel Malama, and Director of Publicity, Nafisa Hamid Jika, the unnamed politician should be ‘kept at arm’s length’ from power due to his ongoing trial for the alleged embezzlement of N32 billion revenue from sales of Federal Government Houses between 2005 and 2007, when he served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The statement read in part, “Any government that prides itself on probity and accountability should not be seen to patronize the likes of the former governor of Kaduna State.

“It’s in the public domain that the politician is facing prosecution of N32 billion in court.”

The group also highlighted a ruling from Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, dated 19th November 2019, which stated that the politician could not prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating and prosecuting him over these allegations.

The advocacy group has further called on the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to actively prosecute former and current public officers with pending cases.

This, they argue, would prevent their actions from being viewed as selectively prosecuting corrupt government officials.

Moreover, the group warned President Tinubu against succumbing to pressures from politicians with pending allegations of fraud, even if they are party loyalists.

“We hope that President Tinubu will come out clean on this issue while we hope that he should not allow Nigerians to hit the streets before doing the right thing,” the group stated.

The group also drew parallels with former Kano governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is also facing allegations of bribery.

They reasoned that what’s good for Ganduje should also apply to the unnamed politician, further emphasizing their call for a transparent and accountable government.