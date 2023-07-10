Group tasks South-East governors to curb insecurity

The Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), a socio-cultural group, has appealed to governors from the South-East geopolitical zone to sincerely unite towards taming insecurity in the region.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Lagos, by Mr Thomas Olarinde, Worldwide President, YYA.

Olarinde said that the sincerity of the leaders in the South-East zone towards taming insecurity was important in dealing with the issue of the IPOB and general security situation in the zone.



According to him, now is the period when the South-East governors need to come out with clean hands and openly speak against ongoing insecurity in their states.



“Their sincerity and unity is paramount if they want the oneness or the unity of the country.

“The South-East governors should be able to talk to their people before the issue gets escalated and turns to civil war in the country.



“We have witnessed civil war in the country once. It was a no loss, no gain for every region in the country. There is no way that a patriotic citizen of the country will pray for war in the country again,” he said.



Olarinde urged President Bola Tinubu to take bold and proactive steps towards curbing the excesses of the IPOB in the South-East to safeguard lives and properties of all Nigerians living in the region.

“We cannot continue like this,” he said.



The YYA Worldwide president also appealed to Tinubu to empower traditional institutions to give support to curb the insecurity in the country.



He also appreciated the efforts of the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi in arresting those that disrupted the peace of the country recently.