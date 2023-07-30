Group tasks government on fulfilling social contract with the people

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AN advocacy group for bridging the gap between the government and the people particularly the very disadvantaged, CAASVAYE Initiative has called on the government of President Bola Tinubu to ensure its fulfillment of the social contract it had with the people to make life tolerable and meaningful for Nigerians.

The Executive Director of the Initiative, Ailemen Aluhumele made this call in a statement issued in Benin City where he said that governments in Nigeria over the years have governed in breach of this contract where the people voluntarily give up certain freedoms and rights to a governing authority in exchange for security, and the maintenance of order within society.

According to him, the social contract in force today in Nigeria is the 1999 constitution but said that the government has not met its own side of the bargain largely because of corruption and other unpatriotic acts of leaders.

He said “Critics of the Nigerian Constitution argue that the consent of Nigerians was not genuinely sorted during the drafting of the 1999 Constitution and that the Constitution has been flawed or broken due to failure of government to fulfill their end of the bargain, leading to social unrest and challenges to the legitimacy of the Nigerian state’s authority.

“Some of the key issues that have contributed to the breach of the social contract in Nigeria is public corruption, corruption is a longstanding problem in Nigeria, affecting various levels of government and public institutions.

“Misappropriation of funds and embezzlement has led to a lack of essential services and a decline in the overall standard of living for many Nigerians. Many Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s inability to provide basic services such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security. The lack of reliable public services has resulted in public frustration and a sense of abandonment by the government, thereby creating significant security challenges, particularly with the insurgency of groups like Boko Haram in the northeast and other forms of violence in different regions like the End SARS protest in Southern Nigeria.

“The government’s response to these security threats has been insufficient, leading to feelings of insecurity and disillusionment among citizens. The high rate of unemployment and widespread poverty in Nigeria have left many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet, amounting to brain drain and a mass exodus of young able bodied Nigerians seeking greener pastures in foreign countries. The government’s failure to address these issues adequately has led to a sense of neglect and frustration among the populace.”