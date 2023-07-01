Group set to empower 500 Nigerian youths in entrepreneurship

Access Corporation and Nerdzfactory Foundation is set to empower about 500 Nigerian youths across the country.

This will take place during the launch of the PowerUP Program, a comprehensive initiative to empower Nigerian youths with the skills and resources needed to start and grow successful businesses.

The Group disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen over the weekend.

Director, NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade’ Olowojoba said the program is a critical investment in Nigeria’s future.

“The program will focus on three key areas:

‘Masterclass, a series of workshops and webinars led by successful entrepreneurs will cover business planning, marketing, and financial management topics, Accelerator, A rigorous boot camp that will help participants refine their business ideas and develop a plan for market entry and the pitch and Demo-Day which is ashowcase event where participants present their businesses to a panel of investors and potential partners,” he said.

He stressed that the PowerUP Program is aligned with the urgent needs of Nigeria’s young population and the economic landscape, by increasing youth participation in entrepreneurship, inspiring more young individuals to consider entrepreneurship a viable career path through exposure to affordable financing options and training in vital business skills, young entrepreneurs will be better equipped to establish and operate successful enterprises.

The PowerUP Program will commence in June 2023 and will be held in multiple locations, including online, Lagos and Ekiti State with the the program supported by Access Corporation, Africa’s leading financial institution that is committed to driving economic development.

“By empowering young people with the tools they need to succeed, we can help to create a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria. The PowerUP Program is a unique opportunity for young entrepreneurs to learn from some of the best minds in business. We are excited to see what these young entrepreneurs will achieve.” he added.

He revealed that the PowerUP Program is open to all Nigerian youth between 18 and 35 years.

“The program is just one of the ways that Access Corporation and Nerdzfactory Foundation are working collaboratively to empower Nigerians. Both organizations are committed to creating a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria, and they believe that entrepreneurship is one of the best ways to achieve that goal,” he said