Group seeks support for women empowerment

By Prisca Sam-Duru

A non-governmental organisation, Upward African Woman, is seeking support, collaborations and partnership from corporate bodies and individuals to create different opportunities for the empowerment and sustenance of long term solutions for women in Africa.

Speaking on the tenth anniversary of the group, the Founder/Executive Director, Upward African Woman, Monalisa Okojie said that the event is meant to raise funds, network and partner corporate bodies to execute its educational programmes, vocational training, mentorship initiatives, entrepreneurship development and access to healthcare and essential resources. Upward African Woman is a group of professional women from Nigeria, Eritrea and the USA.

Okojie who is an active volunteer and philanthropist disclosed that this year’s fundraiser tagged The Black-Tie Gala, will hold on October 28 in Beverly Hills, California, USA, noting that it is one of the highlights of UAW’s efforts to bring awareness to the organization as well as commitments from those who wish to become sponsors and partners.

“We are looking forward to raise $150,000, which will enable Upward African Woman to continue to build and increase its impact. The popularity of this event has grown tremendously over the years with guests from the fields of music, film, healthcare, business and government attending. Attendees have also enjoyed the opportunity to experience authentic African cuisine and music. By giving to Upward African Woman, you will be able to help us sustain our education programs both here in Los Angeles, California and in Africa.

”We are actively seeking corporate sponsorships, collaborations, and partnerships with like-minded organizations and businesses. By establishing strategic alliances, we can combine our efforts and resources to create more sustainable and long-term solutions for women empowerment in Africa.

“To achieve our goals effectively, we need increased financial support. This includes funding for educational programs, vocational training, mentorship initiatives, entrepreneurship development, and access to healthcare and essential resources. With additional funds, we can expand our programs to reach more women in remote areas, offer comprehensive support services, and provide resources to empower them to lead self-sufficient lives,” Okojie said.

She stated that such support, whether through donations, sponsorships, or collaborations, will make a significant difference in the lives of countless women and communities across Africa.

According to her, Upward African Woman has been organizing various events such as charity galas, benefit concerts, and community campaigns to engage individuals and raise funds for its programmes. She noted that these events, not only provide financial support, but also help raise awareness about its cause and attract more supporters to the organization.

Recalling the group’s experiences in funding one of its major projects-Makoko scholarship she said the children from Makoko were given scholarships to attend Our Lady of Apostle school in Yaba, Lagos. “Their parents are uneducated fishermen and petty traders who did not have the means to send their children to school. They did not have the experience of a formal education so could not prepare their children for the challenges ahead.

“These amazing children had a very difficult time adjusting to their new environment, coming from the slums of Makoko having never been in a classroom setting. From their language to their mannerisms, and even their ability to keep up with teaching, all of it was hard and they were teased by their classmates,” she added.

UAW’s youth empowerment programmes include promoting economic prosperity for underserved and underrepresented communities by providing equitable economic development opportunitieas.