Group seeks justice for Sheriff Salami’s death

…urge LASG to compel police to unravel killers, beg IGP for full investigation

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Civil Society Stakeholders under the aegis of Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights, CHSR is demanding for police investigation and justice for the murder of Youth Leader, Ojomu Community in Ajiran Land, late Mr. Sheriff Salami.

Also, they urged the Lagos State Government to compel the state’s Police Command to act without further delay in unraveling the perpetrators of the murder, as well as the new Inspector General of Police, IGP Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to order full investigation into the remote cause of the murder of Salami and those responsible.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, President of CHSR, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, said that three months after the unfortunate incident on April 18, 2023, the police are yet to demonstrate seriousness or even convincing interest in the investigation of the murder.

Omotehinse said: “We further demand that the IGP probe the delay in the investigation of the murder three months after the incident. We demand openness and transparency from police authority, particularly Nigeria Police Force, Zonal Command Headquarters, Zone II, Onikan, Lagos in respect of the murder case.

“We demand justice for the deceased who left behind three daughters and an aged mother. We demand that the culprits in the murder; no matter how highly placed be brought to book in the interest of justice.

“The apparent nonchalant attitude of the police authority would however appear deliberate or orchestrated in spite of quest for justice by the immediate family of the deceased and concerned indigenes of the community.

“We received a copy of the petition dated May 8, 2023 and submitted to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Zonal Command Headquarters, Zone II, Onikan, Lagos on a the situation in Ojomu community including a request for the probe into the murder of Mr. Sheriff Ishola Salami (a.k.a Agboworin) who was a son of late Bashorun of Ajiran Land, Chief Ishola Salami. The said petition was forwarded on behalf of Ajiran Youth Movement by a solicitor: Omoyola and Co (Property Managers, Solicitors, Advocates and Arbitrators)

“In spite of quest for justice anchored on the statutory duty of the police, members of the immediate family of the deceased, are totally broken by the apparent lack of commitment to bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book. The immediate family of the deceased comprising his critically ill; aged mother, his wife Mrs. Mariam Ishola Salami and three young daughters, Sinata 5; Ayisha 4; and Arafat 2 years old are yet to be consoled that justice would be done to the memory of their loved breadwinner.

“The family of the deceased has been left to mourn their beloved son, husband and father without any glimmer of hope of getting justice since the law enforcement agencies; particularly the police charged with the responsibility of protection and conducting criminal investigation have not been forthcoming.

“The concerned indigenes of Ojomu community and the immediate family of the deceased are therefore demanding diligent investigation that would lead to the unraveling of the masterminds and accomplices in the cold-blooded murder of Salami.

“The rank-and-file leadership of human rights community in Lagos State and by extension Nigeria are demanding that the new leadership of the Nigeria Police headed by IGP Egbetokun should order credible investigation into the crisis in Ojomu community prior to the ugly incident of April 18, 2023 leading to the murder of Salami.

“We had highlighted the murder of Mr. Sheriff Ishola Salami in our previously petition to the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba and we would forward another letter to the new IGP as a follow-up to this press briefing.

“The human right community considers it utterly unacceptable that a cruel murder incident on Tuesday 18, April which was duly reported at the Ogombo police station, Lekki and followed up with a letter from an Attorney to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Zonal Command Headquarters, Zone II, Onikan, Lagos in which amongst other issues; a demand into the probe of the murder has remained unattended three months after the incident,” he said.