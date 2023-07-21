Group hails Reps over moves to tackle erosion, flood disaster in Delta community

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has received commendation for taking steps to tackle the ecological disaster in Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of Delta State.

It will be recalled that the House had on Thursday urged the federal government via a motion moved by the lawmaker, representing the constituency, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi to urgently intervene in the issue to save the people of the community.

Reacting to the intervention, an Abuja based Non- Governmental Organization, the Nigeria Good Governance Research Centre, has commended the House Of Representatives especially Hon Ezechi Nnamdi, for the move to solve what it described as the nagging issue of ecological disaster in Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency.

In a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Director of the organization and renowned human rights and pro-democracy activist, Comrade Nowinta Igbotako said the move was highly commendable.

He said: “It is absolutely commendable and soul lifting to know that the House of Representatives discussed the nagging issue of ecological disaster in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in Delta State, during it plenary sessions on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

“Such early response and intervention taken by the House of Representatives was a perfect way of mitigating against the annual flood disaster and erosion within the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in Delta State. This is so encouraging because the Seasonal Climate Prediction ( SCP), Annual Flood Outlook ( AFO) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency ( NIMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) had forcasted early rainfall and possible flooding.

“Because of the damaging effect of the 2022 flooding that was experienced in Nigeria, which did not only result in several deaths, loss of properties and homes, but poverty and food insecurity, this decision reached at plenary is most commendable.

“In moving the timely motion on the house, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, member representing Ndokwa/ Ukwani Federal Constituency of Delta State, has not only shown his positive pragmatic leadership disposition to his people, but displayed the capacity needed to make the difference in legislative matters in the 10th National Assembly.

“The motion which was seconded by Hon. Fred Egbedi from Bayelsa State, will go a long way in preventing the people in the affected communities in Delta State, from experiencing frightful ecological disasters such that they went through in 2022.

“Just as Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi highlighted in his motion, the Committee on Flood and Ecological Management should without delay should embark on inspection of those communities that have been suffering over the years; and try also to discover the remote cause of the flood, with the ultimate view of finding a permanent solution.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), as well as the National Commission For Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, should also adequately prepare for an effective response, as they were mentioned passionately in Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi’s submission.

“Indeed, the ecological situation in Nigeria as a whole requires a desperate approach, so that those whose fates are currently hanging precariously as a result of certain ecological threats could have meaningful respite without delay.

“Knowing that farmers and those living in the coaster areas are being ravaged, displaced and tormented by ecological threats, which has become a recurring decimal, all relevant stakeholders should act assiduously, just as like Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi and the House of Representatives have done.”