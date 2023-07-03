Group hails NSCDC boss, Audi for restoring transparency, revenue generation for Govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Southwest Democratic Front has applauded the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Abubakar Audi for his exemplary leadership and commitment towards staff welfare.

The group said the Commandant-General’s efforts in bringing about transparency, accountability and professionalism in the NSCDC, has translated to enhanced revenue generation for the government.

At a press conference on Monday , the National Coordinator, Engineer Olajide Tobi said as critical stakeholders in providing credible leadership in the country, the NSCDC boss has done tremendously well in the discharge of the organisation’s mandate.

The coordinator added that from the group’s numerous interactions with stakeholders in the security sector, the NSCDC has performed creditably well in its contributions to peace and security in Nigeria.

According to Olajide the corps under the leadership of Ahmed Abubakar Audi had become more responsible and efficient in the discharge of its mandates following Audi’s dispositions and qualities.

“As a responsible organisation that deals with facts and not rumours or hearsay, we can state that CG Audi needs to be commended for his hardwork, commitment and bringing sanity to the corps.

“With men like Audi, the nation is on the path of getting it right in the area of security. Therefore, there is the growing need that people like Audi should be given more opportunities to function in public offices, if we must get our security right”, he stated.

He said that Audi had eliminated nepotism, tribalism and favouritism as it is evident in posting of personnel to different Southern commands of the federation.

He added that Audi’s leadership also respected the Federal Character in the appointment, posting of state commandants and other officers.

“There were some issues bothering on the professionalism in officers discharging their duties which Audi has been able to address under his leadership and that has given the corps a new facelift in the country and the corps today is competing with their counterparts around the world.”

“We should not also forget that the NSCDC boss provided capacity building for the personnel, including the roll-out of operational vehicles and equipment, repositioning of the Private Guards Security Company and licensing of about 249 new Private Guards Companies, while also ensuring synergy with other national security agencies in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the country,” he said.