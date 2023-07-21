Group backs reps, asks Tinubu to appoint minister from FCT

A Coalition of Indigenous Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Youths has asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint an minister from the Federal Capital Territory in the spirit of fairness, justice, and equity.

The convener of the group, Comrade Muhammed Suleman SK, stated this on Friday at Atlas Hotel in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

He urged the President to appoint a minister from the FCT just like any other state of the Federation.

Suleman said, “In the spirit of fairness and federal character principle, President Bola Tinubu should appoint an indigene of Abuja to the cabinet not be denied the FCT the benefits of a state, not after the party considered the FCT as a state in arguing the requirement of 25% of votes in the February 25 presidential election. FCT like every other state must be given Ministerial slot.

“With the noise about the President’s ministerial list in the Senate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government should not neglect the host community of the country’s seat of power. Indigenous Abuja people deserve representation in the President’s cabinet.”

The group’s position is coming after last Thursday’s position by the House of Representatives that the President appoint an indigene of the FCT as minister following the resolution and adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Abdulrahman Ajiya and Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi.

In January 2018, the court of appeal in Abuja ruled that indigenous people of the FCT are entitled to ministerial slots as provided by the combined provisions of sections 147 (3), 299, 14 (3) & 42 of the 1999 constitution.

The court also declared that the refusal to appoint an indigene of FCT as minister constitutes a gross violation of the provisions of the constitution on fundamental human rights.

Since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, no indigene of the Abuja has been appointed FCT minister yet political parties use the FCT as a state to get the required constitutional votes to win presidential election.

Past FCT ministers include Ibrahim Bunu – May 1999 to February 2001 (Borno State). Mohammed Abba Gana – February 2001 to July 2003 (Borno State). Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai – July 2003 to July 2007 (Kaduna State). Aliyu Modibbo Umar – July 2007 to October 2008 (Gombe State). Muhammadu Adamu Aliero – December 2008 to April 2010 (Kebbi State). Bala Mohammed – April 2010 to May 2015 (Bauchi State). Mohammed Musa Bello – May 2015 to May 2023 (Adamawa State) alongside his Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi State).