Group asks IGP to probe WAEC over Gov Eno’s certificate

Gov Umo Eno

A pro-democracy group, the Nigerian Citizens for Justice, Democracy and Development Group (NCJDD), has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP to investigate the alleged complicity of some officials of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) acting in an attempt to obstruct an investigation into the WAEC certificate presented by Governor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom state to the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2023 governorship elections.

The group in a press conference on Thursday said It is of national interest that issues of allegation of presentation of forged certificates by public office holders must not be taken in levity and any public institution which is constitutionally empowered to investigate such allegations must be allowed to do so without hindrance.

“Information reaching us is that the National Office of WAEC in Nigeria is making moves to approach the Federal High Court Lagos to vacate a valid Court order which empowers the Police Investigative team INTERPOL to investigate the certificate forgery allegation, instead of complying with the Court Order which directed WAEC to allow INTERPOL to inspect the WAEC Master list, the Examination Register and Photocards of the WAEC certificate in question and also obtain Certified True Copy(CTC) of the WAEC Certificate. The action of the Head of the National office of WAEC in this regard is questionable to say the least.

“The allegations making the rounds and contained in a leading online news platform is alarming and such infraction, alleged forgery, and manipulations are subject of concern to Nigerians, particularly as public office holding is concerned, and must be stopped,” it said.

The governor had been enmeshed in a long-drawn legal battle over the authenticity of the WAEC certificate which he presented to INEC ahead of the 2023 governorship elections

His declaration as governor by INEC, is currently being challenged by the trio of Senator Bassey Albert of YPP, Obong Akan Udofia of APC and Senator John Akpan Udoedehe of NNPP at the Akwa Ibom Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo.

At the ongoing trial, the Tribunal subpoenaed the Head of the National Office of WAEC to appear before it and testify on issues relating to Eno’s WAEC records including the WAEC register, candidate’s photocard of 1981 and GCE/WAEC certificate.