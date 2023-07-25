Group alleges plot to intimidate Gov Eno to join APC

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —A group, Uyo Senatorial District Practitioners Forum, USDPF, has described the latest suit instituted at a Federal High Court, Lagos against Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Umo Eno, as a ploy to intimidate him to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Management Committee Chairman of the group, Mr. Ofonimeh Isong, in a statement, yesterday, in Uyo, frowned at unending litigations over Governor Eno’s secondary school certificates.

His words: “The intimidation of the governor and his constant harassment in the media and the recent suit at a Federal High Court in Lagos by the police are all ploy to distract the governor and force him to eat the APC’s humble pie, which is bad and callous.

“Petitioning the INTERPOL on such document that the issuer, the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, had claimed continuously to be theirs, betrays the governor’s traducers as being insensitively evil.

“It is sad and ridiculous that all these merry go round from INTERPOL, to the Inspector General of Police and to the FHC Lagos is all about WAEC certificate of Governor Eno, a matter long decided by the Supreme Court of the land.

“The losers behind the charade should let Akwa Ibom breathe, they should know that their individual interest and egoistic quest for power cannot supercede the interest of over 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people.

“The truth remains that Eno won the election, got declared as winner and sworn-in to office as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.”