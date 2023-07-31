Grant Sunday Igboho amnesty now, Oyo OPC factional group urges Tinubu

Sunday Igboho

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman of Odua Peoples Congress, OPC, new era chapter in Oyo State, comrade Rotimi Olumo has called on President Bola Tinubu, to grant Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as “Sunday Igboho.” amnesty, that would ensure his unconditional release from detention in the Republic of Benin.

Oluomo, salso urged the traditional rulers in Yoruba land to intervene in the unconditional release of Igboho, leader for the agitation of Yoruba Nation.

Olumo, made the call on Monday, while addressing newsmen in his office in Ibadan Oyo state capital.

Olumo, appealed to Tiunbu and the traditional rulers in Yorubaland to stand up and ensure the release of Sunday igboho without further delay.

He said Sunday Igboho lost his mother recently and was not there to play his role as a son.

According to him, “It has now become imperative for South West leaders to intervene in Sunday Igboho’s matter, because of the role he played in Yoruba land.

“Igboho as a Human Rights activist, has always been fighting for peoples’ rights and freedom and detest cheating.

”Igboho has played, tremendous and highly commendable roles in making sure that things are done the right way in order to foster, the growth, unity and stability of Nigeria.”

Olumo called on all Yoruba leaders and traditional rulers in yoruba land not to relent and put more efforts in making sure that Igboho who has been a pride and source of inspiration to the Yoruba race gain his freedom without further delay.