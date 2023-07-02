Gov Yusuf to critics: My gov’t not out on vendetta mission

Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has told critics that his government is not out on vendetta mission with the ongoing demolition exercise among other decisive actions so far taken but working towards the progress of the state.



Yusuf made this known while receiving the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir who paid him Sallah homage at the government house.



Recall critics at some quarters have labeled the ongoing demolition exercise among other decisive actions so far taken by the Governor as vendetta against the immediate past governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, the Governor wondered “why any one in power could take public property and convert it for personal use.”



Habib in the statement said the Governor challenged the critics to keep records of his work and judge him after he has finished his tenure, adding that his government is not pursuing any vendetta but working towards the progress of Kano.



“The Governor further assured Kano citizens that the revoked Hasiya Bayero Paediatric hospital will resume work in a fortnight, as he has directed the state Health Commissioner, Dr. Abubakar Labaran to work round the clock to ensure the smooth restoration of the health centre.



“He said his administration will ensure the policy of free maternity policy is implemented effectively.

“The governor also reiterated the NNPP led government’s commitment to refuse evacuation and management and expressed concern over sanitation in the state.



“He also tasked his cabinet members to liase with the council chairmen in the various local governments in finding out critical issues.



“The emir of Gaya told the governor that the emirate had made strong committee on vigilance to further strengthen security,” the statement however reads.