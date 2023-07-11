Gov Uzodimma hosts Southeast leaders over issues affecting region

The Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma has hosted South-East Leaders to discuss and identify issues of concern in the region like insecurity and other related matters.

In his address, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that all Igbo leaders and Stakeholders are on the same page to tackle insecurity in the region.

He stated that while security is an exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government with the collaboration of the Governors, plans are underway for the south-east leaders to collectively table the matter before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom he believes will give the necessary support.

Speaking earlier, the President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu expressed satisfaction at the success of the meeting as problems of the region were identified and adequately discussed.

He gave his assurance that the problem of insecurity will soon be a thing of the past

It was an all-encompassing gathering of South-East Governors, National Assembly members, Houses of Assembly members across party lines, members of the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and other stakeholders from the South East region.