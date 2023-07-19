Gov Sule not waiting for election Tribunal out come to constitute cabinet – Aide

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

…says delay is to assemble sound persons for good governance

By David Odama

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba Tuesday denied insinuations making the rounds in the state that Governor Sule was waiting for the outcome of the governorship election Tribunal sitting in Lafia to constitute his cabinet.

Ahemba said the delay was to enable the governor put in place persons with sound minds, proven integrity and ready to work to help him drive the development and progress of the state.

The SSA to the governor, while reacting to insinuations in some quarters suggesting that governor Sule was deliberately delaying the appointment of Commissioners and Special Advisers after inauguration to wait for the outcome of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal urging the public to disregard the unfounded and baseless rumour in the state.

“The public is already aware of the unrelenting propaganda by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, especially with regards to the ongoing proceedings of the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal where the PDP is challenging the declaration of Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule of the ruling All Progressives Congress as winner of the March 18th Governorship Election in the state”.

“Before now, the opposition party and it’s social media agents had based their propaganda on misleading publications which they usually sponsor in some sections of the media at the end of every sitting of the Tribunal to gain public sympathy”.

“It is glaring that the people of Nasarawa State, who believe and appreciate the development strides recorded by the Engr. Sule administration in the last four years and his sustained commitment to consolidate on these achievements have refused to be carried away by the media propaganda hence they have changed tactics” Ahemba declared

The governor Aide who described the allegation as a new distractive strategy said appointment of Commissioners and Special Advisers is strictly within the purview of the Governor and wondered why some people should be taking Panadol for the governors’ headache

“It should be noted that the matter instituted at the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal against the Governor is not in any way a hindrance to appointments of Commissioners and others by the State Government”.

“We therefore call on the people of Nasarawa State to remain calm as the Governor, will in no distance time, send the list of the Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation as required by law as well as appoint Special Advisers”, Ahemba declared.