Gov Radda to establish 361 functional healthcare facilities in Katsina

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has pledged to establish 361 fully functional healthcare facilities across the state before the conclusion of his tenure.

Radda made the pledge while flagging off the distribution of 198 motorcycles to routine immunization officers and ward focal persons in Katsina on Thursday.

According to Radda, the aim of the distribution is to ensure optimal coverage of target routine immunization and other primary health care services across the state.

The Katsina Governor called on traditional and religious leaders, as well as other stakeholders, to mobilize their communities and emphasize the importance of healthcare interventions provided for local health facilities, noting that they are all designed for the collective well-being of the people.

In the same vein, Gov. Radda implore the immunization officers and focal persons who are the beneficiaries to use the motorcycles prudently and ensure their proper maintenance to maximize their longevity and effectiveness in healthcare service delivery.

Earlier, Dr. Ahmed Tijjani Hamza, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, commended Governor Radda for championing a healthcare reforms agenda focused on enhancing service delivery. He assured that, with the support of development partners, the proposed reforms would be successfully achieved. Dr. Tijjani also expressed gratitude to the development partners for their unwavering support in improving the healthcare delivery system in Katsina State.

Representatives from reputable organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative (GAVI), and Save the Children also conveyed their goodwill messages and highlighted their partnerships in ensuring quality health among the people of Katsina State. However, they brought attention to the need for increased commitment to address below-expected coverage in routine immunization within some local government areas.

Governor Radda, accompanied by his deputy, Alhaji Faruq Lawal Jobe and Hon Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor conducted an inspection of facilities at the polio emergency operations center located within the headquarters of the Agency.