Gov Radda set to hire revenue consulting firm for Katsina



By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, on 5th, July 2023, hosted seven tax collection firms to discuss potential collaboration with the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue Service (KTIRS) to strengthen tax collection efforts within the state.

Recognizing the significance of reducing dependency on federal allocations and aiming to foster an economic system that thrives on increased internally generated revenue (IGR), Governor Radda expressed his administration’s determination to hire the most competent tax firm capable of digitizing and optimizing revenue collection. The objective is to generate sufficient funds to cover the salaries of state workers without relying heavily on federal allocations.

Governor Radda stated, “While we have witnessed the advantages of institutionalizing and implementing substantial reforms in our IGR system, we firmly believe that we can achieve even greater results by enhancing its efficiency.” He expressed his gratitude to the consultants for offering their invaluable expertise and knowledge to revolutionize the Katsina State Internal Revenue Service.

During their presentation, Rentech Solutions outlined their plans to introduce accessible and user-friendly solutions designed to improve collection across various categories. They also expressed their intention to establish a formal partnership with the Katsina State Internal Revenue Service to address identified pain points in the collection process. Additionally, Rentech Solutions proposed an integrated collection solution that would empower the revenue service to efficiently and reliably collect revenue, while simultaneously closing existing loopholes and addressing pain points. Other reputable tax consultants present at the meeting were Interliwork Technologies, Primegauge Solutions, Astond Consult, Touch & Pay Tech, and Rahza Tech.

This initiative signifies a significant step towards establishing a robust and sustainable revenue generation system in Katsina State. By leveraging the expertise and experience of these esteemed tax consulting firms, the state government aims to optimize its revenue collection processes and contribute to the overall economic growth and development of the state.