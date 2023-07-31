Gov Radda lays 400 housing unit foundation for orphans, displaced persons in Katsina

..says zakkat commission underway

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Umaru Dikko Radda, at Dandagoro, Batagarwa Local Government Area of Katsina State yesterday laid the foundation for a 400 Housing Unit Estate Project to accommodate orphans and displaced persons in the state.

The Governor’s Spokesman, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed who disclosed this in a statement, said the Katsina Chief Executive appreciated the Chairman of Atta’awwun Islamic Foundation for initiating the project, assuring that the State Government and its 34 local governments would contribute N100 million, representing ten percent of the project’s total cost.

Governor Radda who announcing a personal donation of N5,000,000 million to the endowment fund said: “Let me acknowledge the N10,000,000 million donated by our renowned business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, alongside the N500,000 of my Chief of Staff, among others. We seek more financial assistance from spirited Katsina personalities, for the endowment fund.”

Also, the Katsina and Daura Emirate presented their undisclosed donations for the project through their representatives. While the Emir of Katsina was represented at the occasion by Yandakan Katsina, Alh. Sada Mohammed Sada, his Daura counterpart was represented by Shiekh Nazir Kofar Baru.

The housing project initiator and Chairman of Atta’awuni Foundation, Dr. Ahmad Musa Abdullahi, said the estate project consists of 400 housing units, a school for both western and Islamic education and a Health Centre. In addition he said: “There is also going to be a Skills Acquisition Centre, and a nursery belt for nursing and selling economic trees.”

While thanking Alhaji Bature Ahmed Kofar Bai for donating the 2.5 hectares of land for the project. Dr. Abdullahi, disclosed that the endowment fund had so far raised over N200 million.

The Chairman Atta’awuni Foundation equally

appreciated the contribution received from not only from the Katsina Muslim community, but from neighboring Niger, Ghana, America and Saudi Arabia.

Also, speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, the Head of Zakkat and Waqaf at Atta’awuni Foundation, Engineer Muhammad Lawal Mai Doki, represented by Dr. Aliyu Dahiru, stressed the need for the State Government to empower its Zakkat and Waqaf Board, with sufficient funding and involvement of young persons.

Meanwhile, Governor Radda at the occasion had earlier disclosed that the state government will soon pass a law that will establish a Zakkat and Waqaf Commission as an agency in the State Civil Service. He said the commission will empower the existing Katsina Zakkat and Waqaf Board to effectively coordinate the activities of Zakkat’s disbursement, in the near future.