Gov Radda inaugurate adhoc committee to recruit 2,400 volunteer cadets

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, on Tuesday, at the state government house inaugurated an Adhoc Committee to recruit no fewer than 2,400 local security cadet volunteers to combat act of terrorism in the State.

The committee chaired by Major General Junaidu Bindawa (rtd), a former General Officer Commanding, GOC, 7th Division, Nigerian Army, has eight weeks to submit its report to the State Government.

The adhoc committee has the Deputy Director of Security in the Governor’s Office, Hamza Audi Kofar Bai as its Secretary

Other members of the committee include DIG Mai Gari Dikko (rtd), AVM Sadiq S. Kaita (rtd), Maj. Garba Mohammed Rimi (rtd), representatives from the Nigerian Police, Army, Air Force, DSS, Civil Defense, Civil Society Groups, the head of the Vigilante Patrol Group in Katsina State, and representatives from the Emirates of Katsina and Daura.

Governor Radda’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed who disclosed this in a press statement said the cadet volunteers will help provide security in various parts of the State ravaged by the marauding activities of terrorists and armed bandits.

Ibrahim added that the 2,400 volunteer officers will also support the security forces in improving the security of the entire state.

At the inauguration of the adhoc committee, Governor Radda, charged the team members to recruit the best among Katsina youths for the voluntary job in order to boost security in the eight frontline local governments of Batsari, Jibia, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Sabuwa, Faskari and Dandume, bedeviled by pervasive banditry.

The Bindawa led committee as disclosed in the statement also has “the mandate of advising the government on how to systematize the payment of allowances and the purchase of equipment for the volunteered officers and as well determine whether it is appropriate to include vigilantes men in the scheme or otherwise.

“Furthermore, the committee would also suggest how these new officers should be given special training to carry out their duties properly in their respective communities.

“In addition, the committee would also advise on how to successfully kick start the programme. It also has a free hand to bring in any community member whom they consider suitable for making the programme successful.”