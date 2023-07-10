Gov Radda hails new ECOWAS Chairman, Tinubu

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, Ph.D., has on July 10th, 2023, extended heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his appointment as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Governor’s commendation comes in the wake of President Tinubu’s emergence during the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

In the commendation, Radda described President Tinubu as an exceptional servant leader who has dedicated his life to the service of others, leaving an indelible impact throughout his extensive career in politics and public service.

“The Governor believes that President Tinubu’s selection as ECOWAS Chairman is not only perfect but also timely, given his wealth of experience and leadership acumen. The Nigerian President’s expertise will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the challenges of fostering unity and progress within the West African region.”

Governor Radda urges all Nigerians to join together in prayers, seeking divine strength and wisdom for President Tinubu as he embarks on this noble endeavor. It is the Governor’s ardent hope that God will grant him the necessary guidance and fortitude to fulfill his responsibilities and effectively lead the people he has been chosen to serve.

“This momentous appointment of President Tinubu as the ECOWAS Chairman signifies a new chapter in the region’s pursuit of collective development and cooperation. The Governor, on behalf of the people of Katsina State, congratulates President Tinubu once again and extends his unwavering support for his future endeavors,” Radda said