Gov Radda directs Katsina MDAs to adopt Treasury Single Account

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has directed all ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Katsina State Government to forthwith adopt the Treasury Single Account, TSA, for all their transactions.

Radda gave the marching order in a circular dated 3rd July 2023, which he personally signed, and titled: “Treasury Single Account Direction Notice 2023”.

He further directed the State Accountant General to prescribe the framework within which Ministries, Departments and Agencies shall conduct their bank/cash management under the TSA.

“The Commissioner for Finance, Accountant General and the Auditor General shall ensure compliance to this Direction,” Radda said.

The Governor’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, in a statement, said the directive by Mal. Radda was in exercise of the power conferred on him by the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and all other powers enabling him on that behalf.

The circular reads:

“This Notice may be cited as Treasury Single Account Direction Notice and shall be deemed to have come into force on the 3rd day of July 2023.

“Without prejudice to Section 120 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) all revenues and monies accruing and forming the Consolidated Revenue Fund including funds from Excess Crude Account, grants or donation for Katsina State shall be paid into a unified account to be referred to as Treasury Single Account out of which all expenditure incurred or approved to be incurred shall be defrayed or paid”.