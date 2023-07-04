Gov Radda directs Katsina MDAs to adopt treasury single account

…applauds UNDP’s Climate Security Initiative for North-West Nigeria

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has directed all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the Katsina State government to forthwith adopt the Treasury Single Account, TSA, for all their transactions.

Governor Radda gave the marching order yesterday in a personally signed circular titled: “Treasury Single Account Direction Notice 2023.”

The governor further directed the State Accountant General to prescribe the frame work within which Ministries, Departments and Agencies shall conduct their bank/cash management under the TSA.

“The Commissioner for Finance, Accountant General and the Auditor General shall ensure compliance to this Direction,” he said.

According to his Spokesman, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the spokesperson, the directive by Mallam Radda was in exercise of the power conferred on him by the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and all other powers enabling him on that behalf.

According to the circular, “This Notice may be cited as Treasury Single Account Direction Notice and shall be deemed to have come into force on the 3rd day of July 2023.

“Without prejudice to Section 120 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) all revenues and monies accruing and forming the Consolidated Revenue Fund including funds from Excess Crude Account, grants or donation for Katsina State shall be paid into a unified account to be referred to as Treasury Single Account out of which all expenditure incurred or approved to be incurred shall be defrayed or paid.”



Meanwhile, the governor has applauded the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP’s Climate Security Initiative for North-West Nigeria.



The UNDP officially launched the prevention facility for the Northwest Nigeria states yesterday at the UN House in Abuja.

The Northwest prevention facility is an initiative of the UNDP, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Norway. According to Mohamed Yahya, the UNDP Resident Representative aims to support the states of Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara in catalyzing timely and collaborative state-led prevention efforts.

The facility aims to strengthen the security response to insecurity in the Northwest by utilizing a climate action and sustainable livelihoods approach to conflict prevention for the front-line states.

Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, the Katsina State Governor, during the event, expressed his gratitude to the UNDP for their tremendous support even as he emphasized the importance of development partners in implementing strategic policies efficiently to maximize impact for the people.

He also stressed the significance of regional cooperation, especially in combating insecurity. He expressed his satisfaction with the UNDP’s recognition of the Northwest’s needs, believing that all governors are equally committed to using this opportunity to promote peace and prosperity in their respective states.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the support from the United Nations Climate Security Mechanism, which seeks to understand and address the linkages between climate change, peace, and security.

He highlighted the global crisis of climate change, where innocent people are affected by forces beyond their control. In the Northwest region, increasing desertification has adversely affected agricultural and livestock productivity.

This has a significant impact on the livelihoods of the population, with 85% relying on agriculture for survival. Conflicts between herders and farmers arise due to livestock traveling greater distances to graze on farmlands, resulting in lower farm yields, reduced incomes, and potential crime and conflict.

The Governor emphasized the government’s commitment to making necessary investments towards sustainable productivity, including improving irrigation systems, providing drought-resistant seeds and fertilizers to farmers, and developing the agricultural and livestock value chains for added value and employment creation.

Governor Radda stressed that the effects of climate change are further exacerbated by banditry and other forms of insecurity, leading to a vicious cycle of low productivity and instability in the region.

He emphasized the importance of applying socioeconomic justice to bring peace and prosperity to the region. Effective communication and dispute resolution through traditional and religious institutions were highlighted as crucial for long-term success.