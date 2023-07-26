Gov Radda approves N2.7bn for building 75 secondary schools in Katsina

Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Towards fulfilling some of his campaign pledges on education, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the release of ₦2,7537,603 billion for the construction of seventy five (75) Junior and Secondary Schools, across all the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Katsina Governor, however indicates that the said amount represents 20 percent initial advance payment to the contractors.

According to the statement, Mal. Dikko Radda authorized the contractors to complete the entire project within 12 months.

“Without a doubt, this capital project will significantly boost education in Katsina State,” the Governor said in the statement