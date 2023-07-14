Gov Radda appoints 36 Permanent Secretaries for Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim
Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda has confirmed the appointment of 36 permanent secretaries for the state civil service.
The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed who disclosed in a statement he issued on Friday said 13 among them were reappointed while the remaining 23 were directors elevated to the position of permanent secretary.
The statement reads in part:
“Following a rigorous and merit-based selection procedure, the appointment of 13 deserving individuals has been made for re-appointment as Permanent Secretaries, while an additional 23 Directors have been elevated to the esteemed position of Permanent Secretary within the Katsina State Civil Service.
“The Governor’s decision to re-appoint and appoint these distinguished individuals underscores his firm belief in their ability to steer the civil service towards new horizons, fostering innovation, and implementing effective policies that will positively impact the lives of the people of Katsina State.
The list of the 13 former permanent secretaries re-appointed are:
Abubakar Gege
Falalu Bawale
Mas’ud Mustapha Banye
Rayyanatu Lawal
Dr. Surajo Dalhatu
Abdulhamid Garba Sabuwa
TPL Aminu Minjinyawa
Mannir Ibrahim Talba
OS Umar Samal’ila
Musa Rabiu Mahuta
Mustapha Babi
Abdullahi Abubakar
Salisu Musa Batsari
The list of the 23 Directors elevated to the position of permanent secretaries are:
Dr. Ahmed T. Hamza
Salisu Abdu
Aminu Tukur
Abubakar Ammani B.
Yusuf Nasir
Safiya Yau Yamel
Muhammad Rabiu Mohd
Nura Murtala
Mannir Aliyu
Ummulkhairi Ahmad Bawa
Mairo Mohd Othman
Surajo Mikail
Amina Ibrahim
Muhammad Rufa’i Coommassie
Mustapha Zubairu
Dr. Lawal Aliyu Rabe
Shehu Maikano
Nasir Almu
Ibrahim Mohd Kaita
Dr. Abubakar G. Usman
Dr. Isah Abba
Muheeb Ibrahim
Muntari Kado
