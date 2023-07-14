Gov Radda appoints 36 Permanent Secretaries for Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda has confirmed the appointment of 36 permanent secretaries for the state civil service.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed who disclosed in a statement he issued on Friday said 13 among them were reappointed while the remaining 23 were directors elevated to the position of permanent secretary.

The statement reads in part:

“Following a rigorous and merit-based selection procedure, the appointment of 13 deserving individuals has been made for re-appointment as Permanent Secretaries, while an additional 23 Directors have been elevated to the esteemed position of Permanent Secretary within the Katsina State Civil Service.

“The Governor’s decision to re-appoint and appoint these distinguished individuals underscores his firm belief in their ability to steer the civil service towards new horizons, fostering innovation, and implementing effective policies that will positively impact the lives of the people of Katsina State.

The list of the 13 former permanent secretaries re-appointed are:

Abubakar Gege

Falalu Bawale

Mas’ud Mustapha Banye

Rayyanatu Lawal

Dr. Surajo Dalhatu

Abdulhamid Garba Sabuwa

TPL Aminu Minjinyawa

Mannir Ibrahim Talba

OS Umar Samal’ila

Musa Rabiu Mahuta

Mustapha Babi

Abdullahi Abubakar

Salisu Musa Batsari

The list of the 23 Directors elevated to the position of permanent secretaries are:

Dr. Ahmed T. Hamza

Salisu Abdu

Aminu Tukur

Abubakar Ammani B.

Yusuf Nasir

Safiya Yau Yamel

Muhammad Rabiu Mohd

Nura Murtala

Mannir Aliyu

Ummulkhairi Ahmad Bawa

Mairo Mohd Othman

Surajo Mikail

Amina Ibrahim

Muhammad Rufa’i Coommassie

Mustapha Zubairu

Dr. Lawal Aliyu Rabe

Shehu Maikano

Nasir Almu

Ibrahim Mohd Kaita

Dr. Abubakar G. Usman

Dr. Isah Abba

Muheeb Ibrahim

Muntari Kado