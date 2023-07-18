Gov Radda appoints 14 special advisers

Umaru Dikko Radda

Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has confirmed the appointment of 14 new Special Advisers and 9 Heads of Agencies and Parastatals to assist in running the affairs of Katsina State effectively.

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, the appointments are with immediate effect and it is in accordance with Section 208, 2c and 2d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Gov. Radda while congratulating the new appointees charged them to be honest and just in discharging their responsibilities, stating that: “We have a big task ahead and you all must key into our strategic agenda, so as to build the Katsina State of our dream.”

The names of the newly-appointed Special Advisers and Head of Agencies as contained in the statement issued by Governor Radda’s Chief Press Secretary includes:

Special Advisers

Hon. Abubakar Ahmadi Tsanni (Sports & Social Development); Hon. Mannir Mu’azu Ruma, (Market Development); Mallam Yusuf Ibrahim, (Community Security Watch);

Hon. Nasidi Mohammed Danladi (Community Development);

Hon. Shafi’u Abdu Duwan (Party Liaison);

Hon. Ya’u Ahmad (Employment Promotion); and Rt. Hon. Ya’u Umar Gojo-Gojo, (Political Affairs).

Hon. Shehu Abdu Daura (Drugs & Narcotics);

Mallam Nura Saleh Katsayal, (Primary Education);

Hon. Murtala Isah Kankara (National Assembly Matters); Hon. Engr. Mustapha Mahmud, (Human Capital Development); Hon. Nasiru Lawal Aminu (Infrastructure Development); Hon. Suleiman Yusuf Jibia (Livestock and Grazing); and Hon. Aminu Lawal (Youth Development).

The nine new-appointed Heads of Katsina Agencies and Parastatals

Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi (Chairman Board of Internal Revenue); Engr. Surajo Yazid Abukur PhD (Managing Director Katsina State Roads Maintenance Agency KASROMA); Engr. Abubakar Matazu (General Manager Rural Electrification Board);

Alhaji Haruna Musa Rigoji (General Manager Katsina State Transport Authority KTSTA); and Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur Jikamshi (Director General Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency KIPA); Hon. Umar Mammada (Executive Secretary Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency); Dr. Sabiu Liadi (General Manager, Katsina State Hospital Services Management Board HSMB); and Dr. Abdurrahim Muhammad Maaji (Chief Physician to Governor Dikko Radda); Alhaji Garba Dahiru Bidawa (Member Katsina State Electoral Commission KATSIEC).