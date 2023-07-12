Gov Otti appoints ex -CBN official, 29 others as aides

Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed a former director of corporate communication of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor, as his Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation.



In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kazie Uko, Otti also appointed the Director General of his campaign council, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, as his Special Adviser on Political Affairs and ex Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo,as the Chairman of the Enyimba International Football Club of Aba.



He also appointed former Eaglets coach, John Sam Obuh, as Chairman of Abia Warriors FC while Boniface Alozie Uche, emerged Chairman of Abia Comets FC.



Also in the 30 man list are ;Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment ,Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies ,Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry , Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment.



Others are; Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies ,Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties, Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing ,Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport , Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security ,Ven. (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC and Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency.

Also in the list are; Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS, Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning,Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance, Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA, Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy, Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development, Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process and Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities.

The rest include; Col. Ezichi Kalu (rtd) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA), Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties, Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilization, Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs and Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office