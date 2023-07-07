Gov Oborevwori’s commended over strides in sports

Oborevwori

By Jacob Ajom

One thing that is common among political office holders in Nigeria, whether elected or appointed is the vexed issue of continuity. In Delta State, however, the transition between former governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his successor Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been seamless.

In a state with a robust sporting tradition, built over the years, Oborevwori has hit the ground running. Within just 30 days in office, the new Sheriff in town has actually taken some giant strides.

Even before he settled down for the business of governance, Governor Oborevwori hosted the NPL Super 8, the NWL Super Six, the Federation Cup final and still counting. But this has not gone unnoticed. A former chairman of Warri Wolves, Moses Etu has commended Governor Oborevwori for continuing in the tradition and the giant strides he has taken so far.

Etu told Sports Vanguard that “his(Obovwori’s) impact has been instantaneous,” adding, “so far. RT HON( Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori has continued from where Okowa stopped, thus the people are kept busy with one event or the other.

“As we speak, Asaba is agog watching the best of youthful football as eight teams jostle for promotion from the NNL to the NPFL. His action is a reassurance of his promise to more. “ I am happy he is doing exactly what he promised us that he will do more. This is commendable.”

Apart from hosting the various events, the governor has also been inspecting projects initiated by the former administration. Recently, he was at the Warri City Stadium to inspect the rehabilitation work. Governor Oborevwori said he was not satisfied with the work being done by the contractor.

The governor said he would study the contract to ensure prompt and quality delivery.

“l came here to see what the contractor handling the project has done and l am not too satisfied with what the contractor has done,” the governor said.

Etu was impressed by Oborevwori’s all-action approach towards sports development, saying, “I am happy he is doing exactly what he promised us that he will do more. This is commendable”. Etu also praised Chief Tonobok Okowa for working with the new governor to make Deltans happy. Etu was the Senior Special Assistant on Sports to the former Gov and one time Chairman of Warri Wolves