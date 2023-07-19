Home » News » Gov Oborevwori appoints Sunday Onoriode as Director of Protocol
July 20, 2023

Gov Oborevwori appoints Sunday Onoriode as Director of Protocol

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday approved the appointment of Okakuro Sunday Eromedoghene Onoriode as the Director of Protocol to the State Government (DoP).

He was former Transition Committee Chairman, Ethiope East, State PDP Organizing Secretary and the immediate past Commissioner for Primary Education by the former State Governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.

Onoriode who is a politician of note, grassroot mobilizer and a party man, promised to impact greatly on the More Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration.

