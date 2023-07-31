Gov Mutfwang hails Uzochukwu’s entrepreneurial impact

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday hailed the entrepreneurial impact on Plateau of Chairman/Founder of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu on his birthday.

Governor Mutfwang made the commendation in a congratulatory message to Uzochukwu to celebrate his birthday, where he extended warm wishes for a joyful birthday and prayed for God’s protection, wisdom, and good health in all his future endeavours.

According to the Governor, the impact of the rising businessman had to a large extent take off a lot of unemployed youth out of the streets.

He also noted that the business expertise of the celebrant was nurtured in Jos, Plateau State, which happens to be his birthplace and where had his early life and education.

Meanwhile, the Governor was elated to acknowledge and commended Dr. Uzochukwu’s vision, commitment, perseverance, resilience, and determination that have led to his success in the corporate world.

Therefore, the Governor encouraged him to continue his journey as a role model for young entrepreneurs, urged him to maintain his connection with Jos and contribute to the State’s prominence in the corporate landscape.