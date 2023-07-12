Gov Mutfwang approves warehouse, office for NEMA in Plateau State

Gov. Mutfwang

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved a warehouse and an office for swift operations of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA in the state.

The Director-General NEMA, Mustapha Habib, made the disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen, after a visit by the Plateau State Governor to the Agency in Abuja.

Habib said NEMA had over the years lacked a warehouse and an official office in the state, hence, he extended his appreciation to the Plateau State Governor for approving the offices for the Agency.

According to him, “I want to use this medium to thank the Plateau Governor. Our zonal office is in Plateau State, but we don’t have an office, we don’t have a warehouse. Our items are kept in the barracks but the Governor has now graciously given us an office and warehouse, so I want to thank and appreciate him.”

On insecurity bedevilling the Mangu area of Plateau State, the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, reiterated that Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), temporarily relocated the headquarters of its operation to the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

OPSH is a Special Military Task Force obligated to maintain peace in Plateau and its environs.

Mutfwang said, “Government is doing a lot to address these issues. The new GOC, third division, who also oversees the special taskforce of the army resumed duty last week Saturday and moved his operational base to Mangu which is a clear departure from the past.

“As I’m speaking, aside from dealing with the issue of insurgency and stopping the infiltration into Mangu, there are also a lot community relations and dialogue going on among community leaders to forestall future occurrence, and assure people that they can live together in harmony.

“But first of all we have to secure the areas that are under threat and we are doing that with every resource at our disposal and by the grace of God I’m confident that not before long, these issues will be a thing of the past.”

