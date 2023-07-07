Gov Kefas orders free tuition for primary, secondary school pupils in Taraba

Gov. Kefas

… Relaxes 24hr curfew in troubled LGA

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has pronounced free tuition for pupils of government primary and secondary schools across the state.

The declaration according to the governor is to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and would take effect from the next academic session.

He spoke, Friday during an unscheduled visit to some primary and secondary schools in Wukari, his home town.

This is coming few days after he reduced the tuition fee of the state owned varsity by 50%.

According to him, “let me announce to you that by next academic session, the state government will take responsibility of the school fees and all of you will attend school free of charge.

“We will continue to support you to have access to qualitative education for brighter future of our state.”

The governor also relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on Karim town, in Karim-Lamido local government area of the state after meeting with stakeholders of the two conflicted ethnic groups.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, the curfew now takes effect from 6 pm to 6 am daily as a result of the dousing of tension in the area.