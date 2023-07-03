Gov Kefas imposes 24-hour curfew following renewed Taraba communal conflict

Gov. Kefas

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Karim town, in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of the state, following renewed communal conflicts.

Vanguard gathered that violence resurfaced when one of the feuding ethnic groups launched an attack on the other.

A source from the area noted that the latest attacks were mostly on settlements in the outskirts of Karim town and there was apprehension over a possible reprisal.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, said the curfew was with immediate effect.

The statement read in part: “Security agencies have been mandated to ensure strict compliance and any person or group of persons found violating the order shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“All ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in Karim Lamido council are to take note of this development.”

The state police command has also confirmed the outbreak of violence in Karim-Lamido council.

Spokesman of the command, Abdullahi Usman, who spoke to newsmen, said the violence broke out in the early hours of Saturday. He did not give any casualty figure.