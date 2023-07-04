Gov Fubara urged to provide enabling backing for housing scheme

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

AMIDST great expectations over the social housing scheme promised by Governor Siminialayi Fubara for Rivers state people, a housing investor, MyAce China, has urged the governor to restrict his administration to providing enabling backing and not engage in direct construction of the houses.

Fubara’s inauguration day promise to introduce a scheme at reducing housing crisis in the state with creation of access to homes for low-income people has heightened anticipation among stakeholders, particularly civil servants and investors across the housing value chain who want urgent policy rollout by the governor.

MyAce China, a real estate strategist, fondly known as Mayor of Housing, in advice to the governor said he would not succeed if the Rivers State Government engages fully in the construction, pre-qualification, and also allocation of the intended homes to prospective owners.

He said, “It’s foolhardy for government to think because the project appears laudable, the system has become efficient. A major mistake with government-owned enterprises in Nigeria is government initiates and wants to run them directly.

“When another administration comes, the project suffers. Then corruption leads to padding and inflation of costs in components. This hampers implementation, worse for housing which is very sensitive to quality control. The feasible option is to have it driven by the private sector.

“This kind of scheme requires adequate land acquisition you can hardly get in the already choked up capital city. But the governor would also notice apathy by Port Harcourt residents to go outside the city centre to gain the intended affordable housing.

“With rising cost of transportation where the majority of civil servants work at the State Secretariat in the capital city, a housing scheme at Omagwa or Obiri Ikwerre would not be that attractive.

“For a worker to travel from those off-town neighboring areas to work, the cost of transportation which has been worsened by subsidy removal would be counter-productive for the low-cost houses, meaning the opportunity would no more be cost-effective.

“I advise the promising administration to immediately embark on decentralizing state parastatals so people can work and live where the affordable houses can be located in suburbs where government can grab enough space. Then make basic infrastructures, schools, markets, health, others available.”

Calling on Fubara’s administration to subsidize the construction and engage experienced private industry players, the Mayor of Housing in expert analogy pictured, “If a regular two-bedroom bungalow would cost N20M to procure, the governor should come to two parties; a developer and a private mortgage firm.

“The developer builds the house for N20M, the govt decides to do a 50 percent subsidy, so, pays N10M as counterpart funding for a civil servant. The mortgage firm comes in and pays the N10M balance.

“A civil servant can then service the N10m to the mortgage firm through either their national fund or salary. That way, a civil servant actually is only able to pay the monthly repayment to own the house over about 10 years to the mortgage firm.

“What’s more. Rivers government needs to fish out the qualification of the housing design. There is a new trend called minimalism architecture, where bogus houses are not allowed but simple eco-friendly functional houses.

“Nigeria’s 22 to 28 million housing deficit is an emergency. Social housing could be one of the palliatives government can deploy to effectively cushion the harsh impact of subsidy removal and hyper inflation around the corner. This is why Fubara’s pledge is laudable. We pray he listens and gets it right.”