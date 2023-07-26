Gov Fubara assures on revisiting cancelled Rivers varsity recruitment

Gov Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminalayi Fubara has reiterated his commitment to revisiting and resolving the recruitment into Rivers state-owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) which he cancelled recently.

Fubara had on assumption of office nullified the recruitment exercise concluded by his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike, citing irregularities and management disobedience to directives.

Addressing Rivers chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the Governor explained that the employment process compromised the approval for 420 academic staff of a total 867 recruitment target, adding that on the contrary, 1900 persons were employed with only 123 engaged as academic staff.

According to him, “We are going to revisit it and that second process will be strictly on the initial approval, ensuring academic staff are more. We must give our people the best. That decision (cancellation) is in best interest of the state, especially the future of our state.”

Sir Fubara further assured on his administration’s commitment to youths empowerment and development, cautioning Rivers youths against operating in splinters as they can only get government support working in unity of purpose.

“We are working with three foreign companies that would bring in few investments. By the time they are established including agricultural projects, youth restiveness would reduce to barest minimum”, Fubara hinted.

The Chairman, NYCN, National Rivers chapter, Chijioke Ihunwo, had appealed to the governor to reconsider government’s cancellation of the IAUE employment as it affected mostly youths of the state.