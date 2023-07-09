Gov Eno tasks Akwa Ibom FG appointees on devt projects

…Expresses concern over uncompleted Calabar-Itu Highway

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor , Pastor Umo Eno has tasked federal appointees from the state on the need to attract development projects aimed at growing the economy of the state.

Eno in a statement made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo, spoke when Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, led a delegation on the recently approved Federal College of Education(FCE), Ididep, Ibiono Ibom LGA, to his office in Uyo.

He reiterated his administration’s readiness to partner with the Federal government to bring development to the state, and commended

Senator Enang for attracting the Federal College of Education to the state considering its enormous benefits especially massive job opportunities.

His words: “We commend you this afternoon for coming to see us and to deliver the letter from the Federal Ministry of Education, on the approval and establishment of Federal College of Education in ldidep, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area. I thank distinguished Senator Ita Enang for bringing something home for his people.

“I have followed all the attempts you have made and all your struggles. I am happy that the FCE project is going to your home Ididep. It means more Education, more Job creation for our people and more development of our state.

“To me this is what it should be; that our sons and daughters, wherever God has placed them should work in synergy to make sure that our people have the dividends of Democracy. It is about us working together, State and Federal.

I am happy at this collaboration because it is one of the things we have actually been talking about.

” We can work together irrespective of where we are, across party lines. And when it is time for politicking, we can do politics without bitterness. I appeal to our people at the Federal level to keep bringing things home. Let’s collaborate and know when you need the support of the State Government.

“That is why God blessed and brought us to help our people; that’s why I am really happy to host our brother Senator Enang this afternoon and thank him most sincerely for using the privilege and position God has given him to bring something back home.

“The Ididep community and its neighbouring communities would never be the same again.

Economic activities will spring up because of the presence of the School. For me, I look at the economic benefits of all of these things; and I would like to assure you that we will do whatsoever we can to give you the support”

Governor Eno while thanking the delegation for the visit in view of the FCE project, assured, “We would direct the surveyor General through the office of Secretary to State Government (SSG) to get to site, work with your team to make sure you do the demarcation properly.

“With the support and agreement of the Presbytarian Church to ensure that there will be no encumbrances, we will hand over the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the Federal Government”

He however, expressed regret over bad condition of the Calabar-Itu road project, stressing the need to look into the issue of payment of compensations by the state government for Federal roads and other issues hindering the completion of the road.

” If it is done elsewhere, fine and good, after all at the end of the day it is our people that will drive on that road. The Calaber- Itu Highway was one of the issues I discussed with President, Ahmed Tinubu. It has been a great problem crossing to Calabar We’ll do anything we can that is legitimate and morally correct to get the road completed.

” It is not about who takes the credit, it is about getting something done so that the people will derive the benefits. The reason I like to bring people together like this is to break the barrier that may hinder our development.Thank you very much for your visit”, gov Eno asserted.

Speaking earlier, Senator Ita Enang, congratulated Pastor Eno on his emergence as governor of the state, and especially commended him for identifying with President Tinubu and highlighting the challenges of the state to him.

He promised to reciprocate the gesture by projecting Akwa Ibom to the government at the center in order to attract more development projects, noting that Federal Government was ready to kickstart the school in the month of September.

He promised that he would present the Governor with full brief of the status of Calabar-Itu road project to clarify on lingering issues delaying the completion of the road project.