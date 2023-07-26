Gov Eno restructures MDAs, to inaugurate cabinet Thursday

…Directs replacement of FADAMA mgt

…Appoints 3 Honorary Adviers

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has opened up on the new vistas of governance with the restructuring of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

In the new arrangement, the Ministry of Agriculture has been merged with Rural Development, a new Ministry created for Water Resources and Sanitation, while Power will be a stand-alone Ministry.

Eno made this known Wednesday being the third day of the ongoing summit, tagged, “Akwa Ibom Dialogue”, at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo,

He said with the creation of a designated Ministry for Water Resources, the state will be fully integrated in the United Nations Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, (WASH), programme, have structures to implement the existing Water Law, as well as tackle other water and sanitation issues appropriately.

The governor explained that Agriculture and Rural Development are strongly related, and therefore should be brought together for proper implementation of the A. R.I.S.E Agenda.

He expressed displeasure over the inability of Ibom FADAMA Micro Finance Bank to achieve its main purpose of rendering needed help to farmers and the continuous depletion of share holders’ fund.

He, therefore, directed the immediated replacement of the

FADAMA management with a more functional one to ensure results.

His words: “I don’t have faith in the present management of Ibom FADAMA. And as long as that management is in place, I will not empower that bank.

” We need a brand new management that we would be able to work together and link the farmers to the bank. We have 496, 000 farmers registered in this state.

“We can link them to the bank so that when we release money to the bank, it will go straight to those farmers”

Continuing, Governor Eno announced that the new cabinet will take-off immediately with an Executive Council meeting on Friday after the inauguration on Thursday (today).

He stressed that governance in his administration would be run with a private sector template in order to achieve results.

He also announced the appointment of three Honorary Special Advisers and a Snr. Special Assistant.

Former Group General Manager of NNPC, Mrs Rose Eshiet, was appointed Honorary Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Mrs. Ime Udoh, and Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, were appointed as Honorary Special Adivisers on Culture & Tourism , while Miss Linda Umoh was appointment Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Diaspora Affairs.