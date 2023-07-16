Gov Eno orders renovation of public primary schools in A’ Ibom

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has directed the immediate renovation and upgrading of facilities in all public primary Schools across the state.

According to a a Statement in Uyo, governor Eno gave the directive Friday when he embarked on an unscheduled inspection of facilities at Christ the King Primary School, CKS located along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

The statement noted that there would be renovation of structures, provision of educational materials, solar lighting system, Pipe borne water and staff quarters, at the Christ the King Primary School which is to serve as a model of the state government’s vision for the remodeling of Schools.

His words: “Akwa Ibom elected me to serve them, to work for them. We are delivering on the campaign promises we made to Akwa Ibom people. Education is a key thing in the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, and so we are determined, especially at the grassroots level.

“This school is next to the Government House, so it should be a model. We want to start here to create that model primary school we’re talking about. I have just interacted with the pupils, they are vacating on the 28th of this month.

“We will use the holiday to remodel this school. I believe we should invest in the Children, and this is when to catch them young. Schools renovated will have teachers resident there. I will give them little allowance to encourage them, particularly in the rural communities.

” I want to go to those riverine communities, and for teachers that are posted there, we will encourage them. We’ll provide security for them. I want to get teachers back to School, and to live within the Schools premises. It will help maintain discipline.

“I have even started a commitment with the Head Mistress of Christ the King Primary School and she has promised that if provided with necessary facilities, they (teachers) will live here. I remember the compound Master of those days and other key position holders in the schools used to live within the school premises”

Governor Eno also directed the immediate and special promotion of the Christ the King Primary School, Mrs Eme Bassey because of her dedication to her duties as well as comportment of the pupils.

Interacting with newsmen shortly after the inspection Mrs Bassey, appreciated the Governor for the inspection visit and for given her special promotion, noting that despite the proximity of the school to Government House, no governor has ever been to the school to know the challenges it is facing.