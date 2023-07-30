Gov Eno identifies grassroots devt as solution to boundary crisis

*Lauds PANDEF over peace in N’Delta

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has identified grassroot development as one of the key solutions to boundary crises and other disturbances in the communities.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, governor Eno spoke when the leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum(PANDEF), led by its National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Uyo on Friday.

He assured the Forum that his administration was committed to tackling, boundary issues that have been bedeviling most communities in the state.

He maintained that taking development to the grassroots would redirect the attention and energy of the rural dwellers towards more lucrative ventures.

“That is why you don’t hear of boundary crises between Victoria Island and Apapa. On the issue of mapping and remapping, we have asked all the parties to hold on. This case is in the court and my understanding is that when a case is in court, everyone should hold on.

“So we are suing for peace, and I believe that peace will soon come. We want to see the peace while we do all we can to bring development to those communities”. Gov Eno noted.

The Governor lauded the leaders and members of the Forum for their commitment and determination towards the achievement og peace, development and progress in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, congratulated governor Eno on his election victory and commended his timely articulation of a roadmap for good governance and development of the state.

The forum advised the governor to deploy his ingenuity in fostering collaborations among the leaders of the region towards a holistic development as spelt out in his A. R. I. S. E. Agenda.