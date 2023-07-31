Gov Eno focusing on long-term solutions over fuel subsidy removal – Ememobong

*Says palliatives are ‘quick fixes’

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information Mr. Ini Ememobong has said governor Umo Eno is focused more on providing long-term solutions over the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Ememobong spoke Monday while responding to a question from newsmen on other palliative measures the state government would put in place to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, apart from partnering with Innoson Motors on transportation

He explained that palliatives are ‘quick fixes’ that do not always address problems and also could not be accessed by majority of the affected population.

His words: “Why we are shouting about fuel today is because we do not have an effective public transportation system. If we have an effective public transportation system, all government needed to do is to reduce transport fare and everybody will access that palliative.

“And if you choose to drive it is your business. Since we don’t have an effective public transportation system, the governor is saying we are partnering Innoson Motors company to bring a workable transportation system.

“So if we apply price control mechanism, we can return some money into peoples packets. Palliative as much as they are desirable are quick fixes which may even in the short term create more problems.

“So while His Excellency the governor is thinking of sustainable palliatives, he is more focused on providing long term solutions. When we have steady power we won’t have to buy fuel for Generator again.

“Also when we achieve food sufficiency the cost of transporting stable food from other places, will not affect us. So this government is committed to providing long term solutions to the problem”

Ememobong regretted that vandalism has continued to frustrate government effort to develop the rural communities, and appealed to the media to advocate for community ownership on projects located in across the state.