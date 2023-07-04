Gov Eno appreciates predecessor for reviving Akwa palm Estate

…Warns against molestation of plantation workers

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has appreciated his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel for investing in the Dakkada Global Oil Palm Limited, formerly known as Akwa Palm Estate.

Eno according to a statement yesterday in Uyo, spoke on Monday while addressing the six villages in Esit Eket, Urueffong Oruko and Mbo Local Government Areas housing the Oil palm plantation , namely Etebi Idung Asan, Etebi Akwa Ata, Unyanga, Udung Uko, Ntak Inyang and Orukem.

He informed the people that the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), was brought into the project to enable Akwa Ibom to benefit from the Bank’s Development Initiatives in the Oil palm sector.

His words: “We came here today to ensure that we continue with the work on this facility; to inspect and know what has happened so far.

I was appointed the Executive Director of Agric Investment by the administration of Deacon Udom Emmanuel and his mandate on me was to revive this plantation.

“It is not my administration that revived it but the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel. We must give credit to whom credit is due. If he did not give me money to put here we wouldn’t be here today.

“So we thank him for the foresight that he had and gave us the lead way to start this work. We graded all the roads leading to this plantation and met with the chiefs, community and the youth leaders before we started.

” We brought the CBN here because we wanted and still want to key into the CBN Oil Palm Development initiatives. Other states are benefiting so Akwa Ibom has to benefit also. We know we had an asset that if we develop properly, we can benefit from this facility.

“I remember I told his Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel then that we could revamp this place. He asked me how much I considered would be enough for a start. I told him that if he gave us two hundred million naira, we would start something that could attract the interest of the CBN”

Governor Eno expressed satisfaction that the money had been used judiciously by the directorate with the provision of a perimeter fence, construction of buildings within the plantation, opening up roads within the farm, procurement of seedlings, payment of staff entitlements and retirement benefits, among others.

He however debunked the insinuations that billions of naira have been sunk into the project, and explained that two hundred million naira was put into the project in addition to the approval granted for payment of staff claims.

He affirmed that retrenched staff of the plantation have been duly remunerated except those with issues on their account details, assuring that they would be paid when the issues were rectified.

Continuing, the governor frowned at the action of some youths of the host communities who molest workers in the plantation, and advised them to desist from such embarrassment as government will invoke it powers to checkmate the incursion.

He said he personally came to seek the consent of the six host communities on the take over of the Oil palm Estate, describing

oil palm business as money spinning venture that should be encouraged by the Host communities.

Welcoming the governor and his entourage earlier Chairman Esit Eket Local Government Council, Iniobong Robinson applauded the Governor’s interest in the project, saying his visit has rekindled hope of the host communities that the project would receive priority attention under the present administration.

He noted that the abandonment of the plantation for over a period of thirty years caused the host community to feast on the palm fruits.

Also in his remarks earlier, the Acting Director Agricultural Investment, Mr Ofonmbuk Nelson, who recalled that resuscitation of the Palm Estate started since May 2020 when Pastor Umo Eno, was the Director Agricultural Investment, decided to fence a section of the plantation, provided security post, Administrative Block, Nursery, procured 47,000 seedlings from NIFOR and installed an Oil palm Mill in the farm.

He however appealed to government that there was to address the challenges of lack of electricity and safety of staff who have been serially molested and prevented from harvesting of the palm fruits.

On his part, the State Police Commissioner, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, assured that it would collaborate with Government by ensuring those who wish to continue to cause trouble despite warnings were arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

The communities through their village Heads and Youth leaders also affirmed their resolve to surrender the oil palm plantation to the state government for its development and productivity.