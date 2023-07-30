Gov Dauda submits list of 18 Commissioners to Assembly for screening

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has submitted the list of 18 commissioner’s nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening.

Presenting the list to the House, Dauda Lawal urged the Lawmakers to consider the list of the nominees for screening.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abubakar Nakwada, thanked the Members of the assembly for their support to the executive arm and called on them to maintain the tempo.

He said, the Governor appreciates the support been rendered by the House and also pledged to work with you and give you all the necessary support for you to legitimately exercise your fundamental functions”.

Receiving the list, the Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Bilyaminu Ismaíl Moriki, assured the readiness of the House to support the Executive Arm of Government in order to realize the outlined objectives of promoting the security and socio-economic status of the state.

Hon Ismaíl said the current harmonious working relationship between the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government will serve as a catalyst in bringing the most needed development in the State.

He said,”The House will soon commence the screening of the nominees in accordance with the guiding principles”.

According to him, the House has already approved a request from the State Governor for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers, stressing that, “There is the need for the members of the assembly to speed the screening of those to serve as commissioners”.