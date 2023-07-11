‘Gov Bello has no time for political Lilliputians’, Kogi govt replies SDP

Gov. Bello

The government of Kogi State has said Governor Yahaya Bello has not time for lightweight politicians and so he has no plan to frame up anyone, “not to talk about political Lilliputians”.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, noted that Governor Bello is the governor of all the people of Kogi State and owes them a duty of care and security, including against people with evil intentions.

The state government was reacting to reports that the governor and security chiefs were planning to suppress the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and its candidate, Muritala Ajaka.

According to Fanwo, “We wouldn’t have bothered to respond to the watery, evasive and sympathy seeking sinking candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, who is dipping himself in the messy mud and and having an ignominious macabre dance on the sensibilities of Kogites and Nigerians as a whole.

“It is important to tell Nigerians and the world that Muritala Ajaka, the said governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party is on a blisteringly shameful agenda of whipping sentiments, spreading falsehood with reckless abandon so as to put on himself a garment of importance and create unnecessary air around himself as a contender that he is not.

“Kogites and Nigerians know Muritala Ajaka and they know that his intention is to create ethnic division and blow his own ego. We know the contenders and the pretenders and he is not a political threat as far as Kogi State is concerned.

“The ignorance of Muritala Ajaka and his team is such a flourishing folly, thinking that the governor is an interested party and would therefore allow his state to become a state of anomie and lawlessness.

“The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is the governor of all the people of Kogi State and he owes them a duty of care and security. He swore to protect them and protect them he shall.

“The State Government has no clandestine plan to frame up anyone, not to talk about political Lilliputians.

“As a government, we will not condone reckless statements as we urge the security agencies to arrest the current trend by acting decisively against inflammatory statements.

“A lack of action has emboldened some political opportunists to think they can spread lies, incite the people, play politics of ethnic profiling and still get away with them.

“Muritala Yakubu Ajaka knows what he has done and should carry his cross boldly instead of hiding behind one finger. We have no hand in the problems that his unbridled inordinate ambition has brought upon him.

“The tactless and dubious attempt to blackmail media practitioners shows the myopia of Muritala Ajaka and his co-travellers to political oblivion. History has shown that no one can ever defeat the media, especially when practitioners are on the path of truth.

“The media won’t be cowed by an unknown, misled, dubious and unguarded political minor.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure all political parties and candidates of their safety as they go about their electioneering. The State Government will not succumb to the blackmail of the unpopular candidate of the SDP.”